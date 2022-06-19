After two years, Parada returns to the streets; check out the attractions and order of trios







19 trios will occupy Avenida Paulista on Sunday; Start of the Parade is scheduled for 12:00 Photo: São Paulo’s LGBT Pride Parade – APOGLBT

This Sunday, the 19th, the long-awaited 26th LGBT+ Pride Parade of São Paulo, presented by Earth and Smirnoff and held by the São Paulo LGBT Pride Parade Association (APOLGBT-SP).

The event returns to Avenida Paulista after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. The concentration starts at 10 am, kicking off the Parade, which starts at noon this Sunday.

Pabllo Vittar, Ludmilla, Liniker, Luísa Sonza and Tiago Abravanel are some of the names confirmed for the presentations.

For those who do not want to miss any attractions, it is worth checking the order and guests of each trio:

trio 1 – Opening – LGBT+ Families – Artists: Mariana Munhoz

trio 2 – Municipality of São Paulo

trio 3 – Lesbian Diversity – Artists: Ana Dutra and Luana Hassen

trio 4 – Municipality of São Paulo

trio 5 – Transsexual/Transvestite Diversity – Artist: Nick Cruz

trio 6 – Health (Aids Healthcare Foundation – AHF)

trio 7 – Bisexual Diversity – Artists: Ariah and Brunelli

trio 8 – Municipality of São Paulo

trio 9 – More Diversity – Artists: Quebrada Queer and Thaline Karajá

trio 10 – Artists of the Night

trio 11 – Gay Diversity – Artist: Kauan Russell

trio 12 – Vivo – Artists: Tiago Abravanel, Bloco Agrada Gregos, Gretchen and Paullete Pink

trio 13 – Jean Paul Gaultier – Artists: Jojo Todynho, Majur and the Pitayas

trio 14 – Amstel – Artists: DJ Heey Cat, Mateus Carrilho, Aretuzza Love, Pocah and Luísa Sonza

trio 15 – Burger King/Avon – BK Artists: Pepita, Lexa and DJ Cris Negrini / Avon Artist: Ludmilla

trio 16 – Smirnoff – Danna Lisboa, Filipe Catto, Lafetah, Oxa, Piettro, Romero Ferro, Gambiarra and WD

trio 17 – Earth – Artists: Liniker, MC Rebecca and Minoqueens

trio 18 – Allied Guests

trio 19 – APOLGBT-SP/Free Market Board – Artist: Pabllo Vittar

The theme of this year’s Parade is Vote with Pride – For a Policy that Represents. “After two years without face-to-face editions, it is an immense pleasure to return to the streets and reinforce to the public its responsibility to support representatives who are committed to a more just and egalitarian Brazil. upcoming elections”, says Claudia Garcia, president of the NGO APOLGBT-SP.

#TerraNaParada

Terra and Smirnoff present the 26th São Paulo LGBT+ Pride Parade, which this year has the theme “Vote with pride – for a policy that represents”. Follow the full coverage of the event on Terra NÓS, Terra’s diversity vertical, and stay on top of the LGBTQIA+ movement in Paulista and around the world. And using the hashtag #TerraNaParada on your social networks you can join this with us!