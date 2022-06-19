After video with David Brazil goes viral, Ludmilla sends a message to Simaria

Ludmilla used social media to send a message to Simaria after the negative impact of the video she made alongside David Brazil in which she reproduces a scene from the singer’s interview for the LeoDias column. Ludmilla stated that she saw the meme spread on social media and had not seen the context and had no intention of hurting Simaria.

“Sending all my love to my friend Simaria, who, for years, has been the light in my life and has already given me many laughs. I saw her video with Leo out of context, just the part that became a meme, which everyone was joking about! David called me to recreate, zero intention to hurt and I didn’t even imagine what the full context would be. At no time had I seen evil or imagined it could be interpreted that way, until I did,” the singer explained.

Ludmilla also appealed to people to be careful with their mental health and wished Simaria the best: “Mental health is no joke and I would never joke about something like that. I love you and I’m with you, Simaria!”.

Published last Wednesday (15/6), the interview in which Simaria gave to this column yielded bombastic statements by the singer. In addition to criticizing her duo and sister, Simone for trying to “control her”, Simaria also made strong statements against her ex-husband.

