Airfare rises 88% in one year: see how to buy cheaper

The price of air tickets rose 18.33% in May, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). In the last 12 months, the accumulated increase is 88.65%. The main reason is the increase in the price of fuel.

Data from Anac (National Aviation Agency) show that aviation kerosene recorded an increase of 82.7% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the same period in 2019. ticket price increased by 38.7%. Since then, the price of airfare has changed by 21%.

According to Luiz Moura, marketing director and founding partner of Voll, the higher costs made companies readjust prices. “About 30% of the value of the air ticket is fuel. Added to this, we have the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has had an impact on mobility. This is because Russia is the third largest producer of fuel in the world, with 11% of the market share. Several countries embargoed the purchase of Russian fuel and the demand for the product was lower”, he explains.





Choose flights at cheaper times

Prefer to travel at times when the ticket is cheaper. Based on Kayak studies, the company’s director in Brazil, Gustavo Vedovato, points out that on “international flights, departures between 5 am and 10 am can be 22% cheaper”. “For domestic flights, the opposite is true: the best time of day is between 10 am and 10 pm, when the average price is up to 12% cheaper.”





buy in advance

According to Luiz Moura, marketing director and founding partner of Voll, getting a cheaper air ticket is directly linked to consumer behavior and planning. “It is necessary to anticipate the purchase of the tickets with about three weeks before the date of the trip. For example, an air shuttle between Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, the same ticket can have an increase of up to 216% if, instead of being purchased 20 days in advance, it is purchased just three days before, ”he says.





Use alternate airports

A survey by Onfly showed that stretches with higher passenger traffic, the readjustments between 2021 and 2022 were three to four times greater. Flights from Sao Paulo (Congonhas) to Rio de Janeiro (Santos Dumont) were up 433%. The destination São Paulo (Congonhas) to Belo Horizonte was 430% more expensive. Tickets from Belo Horizonte to São Paulo (Congonhas) increased by 307% and from Guarulhos to Vitória registered a high of 291%. These are trips that take an average of 1h20min.

One way to make airfare cheaper is to choose to land at airports with more flight offers, making them cheaper. There are cities where there are two airports. The passenger can also use another means of transport to reach their final destination.





According to MaxMilhas business manager, Rafael Palácio, “an example would be the airport of Goiânia (GYN) which has few flights and, therefore, they are usually more expensive. In this case, the traveler could choose Brasília airport as the final destination and, from there, take a ground transport to go to Goiânia”.

Buying round-trip tickets with different airports also makes airfare more affordable.





Don’t travel on peak days

Also according to Palácio, another strategy to save money is not to travel on days when airports are usually more crowded. During the holidays, demand increases a lot and prices soar. The tip is to buy the one-way ticket for the day before the beginning of periods with high flow and the return ticket for after the end of holidays.





Prefer tickets with flexible dates

Choose airline tickets that can be easily rescheduled allows the consumer to escape dollar variations. “By opting for rates that give you flexibility for this type of change, you will avoid hefty currency fees in the event of an increase in any eventuality”, explains Rafael Palácio.













buy on the right day









There are some days when airfare is more affordable, as shown by Kayak’s research. “Domestic flight prices tend to be 13% lower on Wednesdays, while international flights tend to be 4% cheaper on Thursdays. On the contrary, on Sundays, domestic flights can be 15% more expensive, and international flights, 4% more expensive on Fridays”, says Vedovato.





Beware of Cheap Rates



Consumers may think they are saving money by choosing tickets with cheaper fares, but they often end up being more expensive or not compensating for the wear and tear to the destination. “The best rate depends on the needs of each traveller, as the cheapest one can have very long connections, making the trip more tiring. Or they do not include services that may be important to you, such as luggage and seat selection. an international trip or a longer trip within Brazil, for example, is usually necessary check baggage, which the cheaper fares do not entitle“, highlights Palace.

“It is up to the traveler to check if the fare that already has the bag included is more affordable than purchasing the lowest rate and adding the bag later, which is usually less expensive when purchased in advance through the airline’s website or app, and may even double in price if left to the last minute, such as at the time of check-in at the airline’s counter”, adds the MaxMilhas manager.







* Intern at R7under the supervision of Ana Vinhas