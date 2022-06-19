Alanis Guillen, the Juma of ‘Pantanal’, opens the game about her relationship with Jesuíta Barbosa: “Very free connection”

Living Juma in the remake of ‘wetland‘, TV Globo’s successful soap opera, actress Alanis Guillen decided to open the game about his relationship with Jesuit Barbosa, actor who plays Jove and makes a romantic pair with his character. With the success of their roles, many netizens even ship the actors as a couple in real life too.

In an interview with Glamor magazine, when asked if she really lives a romance with the actor outside the soap opera, the actress was very sincere: “No, he’s a really great partner. This story came about because our connection is so free.”said.

Alanis also pointed out that they have a lot of intimacy because of their roles, however, people end up creating stories because of that: “People end up creating narratives, but that’s why: it’s an affection, a respect, we really admire each other and love each other very well”, said.

The actress also commented on the nude scenes in the soap opera, emphasizing that they are lighter than those in the original version: “It has much less exposure. My relationship with it is peaceful. I’m there for Juma and Juma is not afraid of her body. She doesn’t see this malice that we put on. Her socialization is with free animals, nature. She feels the water hitting her entire body, the sun. And I also bring some of that. I’m very sensory”says.