All-in-one printer: see three advantages and three disadvantages | printers

Multifunctional printers have been more sought after by consumers because they can make the user’s day to day easier and be a good choice when it comes to practicality. The benefits range from native functions such as scanner, fax and printing, to attributes such as energy savings, which can be a decisive factor at the time of purchase. Like everything else, they also have some disadvantages, especially in relation to the price, which is usually more expensive when compared to a conventional printer.

With so many options and features, the TechTudo separated the main advantages and disadvantages of the product to take into account when looking for a new printer.

🔎 Samsung launches smart TV with features coveted by gamers; see price

2 of 7 Multifunction printers are often very user-friendly — Photo: Unsplash/Evelyn Geissler All-in-one printers are often very user-friendly — Photo: Unsplash/Evelyn Geissler

📝 Which printer to buy? Opinion on the TechTudo Forum

3 of 7 The 3330DNI printer supports an LCD screen and speeds up to 42 pages per minute — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The 3330DNI printer supports an LCD screen and speeds up to 42 pages per minute — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

In the world of multifunction printers, making copies of documents, photos or other items is a quick and simple task. In most models it is only necessary to press a button or, as in more sophisticated printers, choose the option on the panel, in addition to controlling the number of copies. It is usually possible to choose whether the copy will be color or black and white, except when one of the inks runs out or in cases of special all-in-ones, which print only in B&W.

Making copies can be time consuming on a regular printer, as the document has to be scanned first. That is, in the end, the copy ends up becoming an ordinary print.

2. No need to buy a scanner

4 of 7 The Brother DCPT420W multifunction ink printer is a great choice for those looking for agility and practicality — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon The Brother DCPT420W multifunction ink printer is a great choice for those looking for agility and practicality — Photo: Reproduction/Amazon

Another advantage of an all-in-one is having a scanner attached. This function ensures greater ease when making copies. In addition, it allows documents to be quickly sent to the computer and, in some smart models, directly to the desired email or to some online storage service.

In this way, only one device solves the main user needs. And if the device needs maintenance, the cost tends to be lower than paying for the technical assistance of three different machines – fax, scanner and printer.

It is worth noting that although there are mobile applications that fulfill the scanner function, the quality of the scanned document will probably not be as good as that of a dedicated scanner.

5 out of 7 MFPs tend to use less energy — Photo: Disclosure / Epson Multifunctionals tend to use less energy — Photo: Disclosure / Epson

One of the most attractive benefits of all-in-one printers is energy savings. On average, a laser printer uses around 400 kWh to run, while an inkjet printer consumes around 50 kWh. However, when models are multifunctional, they tend to spend even less. Epson estimates that some of its laser multifunction printers consume up to 85% less energy than conventional laser printers.

The explanation for this lies in the technological evolution of printers. Now the inkjets don’t need to heat up for ink to spray onto the paper, which lowers energy consumption.

1. Takes up much more space

6 of 7 This type of printer, because it is large, may not fit everywhere — Photo: Photo: Disclosure/HP This type of printer, because it is large, may not fit everywhere — Photo: Photo: Disclosure/HP

All-in-ones are usually more robust devices that need a relatively larger space. The more sophisticated the configuration of the device, the larger it tends to be. An example of this are multifunctional printers that support different sizes of paper, or even those that have a double-sided copy function.

If the consumer’s intention is to occupy as little space as possible or just use the print function, conventional printers may be the best option.

2. Prices are much higher

A multifunction printer is more expensive than a conventional printer. The price is higher when we think in the short term, at the time of purchase. While a conventional printer costs around R$200, an intermediate multifunctional printer costs, on average, from R$500. The initial scare can be overcome when the customer has a long-term perspective, since, depending on the model, the ink can last longer, in addition to having lower energy consumption.

In addition, a conventional printer will be cheaper most of the time because it only performs one activity: printing. The all-in-one fulfills a number of other tasks.

3. Cheap models have fewer features

7 of 7 Ink tank printers can exceed conventional ones in cost-effectiveness — Photo: Disclosure / HP Ink tank printers can surpass conventional ones in cost-effectiveness — Photo: Disclosure / HP

A mid-range all-in-one printer model has features such as wireless connectivity, printing via the branded app, a choice of black and white or color printing, and support for some papers. The most sophisticated models can even print directly from the cloud, even if the user is in a distant location. In addition, they offer photo prints or special papers. Some are controlled by virtual assistants like Siri or Amazon Alexa.

However, models vary widely and prices follow the complexity of the device. The cheaper the printer, the less likely it is to offer the above features. So, you need to see what features the all-in-one printer has before buying it.

with information from Epson and Buzz Toner