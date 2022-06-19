Allies plan to convince Bolsonaro to give up Petrobras CPI

Allies of President Jair Bolsonaro must try to convince him to give up the idea of ​​sponsoring a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into Petrobras. In particular, they want to remind you of a maxim of Congress: you know how a CPI begins, but not how it ends.

The assessment in the ruling bench is that the president launched the idea in a moment of irritation with the price increase announced by the state-owned company, but that, calmly, he will realize that the initiative would be “a shot in the foot”.

***photo-person-fuels-car-with-fuel The price of gasoline has an explanation! Some indices are responsible for the value of a liter of gasoline, which is passed on to the consumer when filling up.Getty Images ***photo-digital-sign-with-fuel-price There are four taxes levied on fuel sold at gas stations: three federal (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins) and one state (ICMS)Getty Images ***photo-man-works-in-oil-industry In the case of gasoline, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the composition of the price at the stations is based on a percentage on top of each tax.Getty Images ***photo-oil refinery The pump price incorporates the tax burden and the action of other agents in the marketing sector, such as importers, distributors, resellers and biofuel producers.Getty Images ***photo-vehicle-fueled-with-fuel-at-station In addition to Petrobras’ profit, the final value depends on international movements in relation to the cost of oil, and ends up being directly influenced by the situation of the real – whether more appreciated or devaluedGetty Images ***photo-fuel-hoses The composition, then, is as follows: 27.9% – state tax (ICMS); 11.6% – federal taxes (Cide, PIS/Pasep and Cofins); 32.9% – Petrobras profit; 15.9% – cost of ethanol present in the blend and 11.7% – fuel distribution and resaleGetty Images ***photo-dollar bills The rise of the American currency in the exchange, for example, increases the price of fuel and can be considered the main villain for the consumer’s pocket, since Brazil imports oil and pays the value of a barrel in dollars, which corresponds to more than BRL 400 in current conversion Getty Images *** photo-price-of-gasoline The ICMS rate, which is statewide, varies from place to place, but, on average, represents 78% of the tax burden on alcohol and diesel, and 66% on gasoline, according to studies by Fecombustíveis.Getty Images 0

Interlocutors of the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), explain that, as it is the government itself that appoints the president of Petrobras and a good part of the board of directors, the chances are high that a CPI will reach the Palácio do Planalto itself.

Especially in an election year, it can also hurt your allied base in Congress.

As the column showed, the opposition was encouraged by the idea of ​​initiating an investigation in Congress into the price policy and the constant increases in the value of fuels made by the oil company.

In 2022 alone, two attempts to open CPIs were buried. Precisely because of the “double-edged sword” characteristic of this type of investigation.

The opposition tried, without success, to collect signatures for a commission that would investigate the alleged “parallel cabinet” in the MEC run by evangelical pastors. On the other hand, government officials responded with a CPI to investigate irregularities in works during the PT and Michel Temer (MDB) governments.