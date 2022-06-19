American Jesus | Actors of the Netflix series die in a car accident

In production in Mexico, the upcoming adaptation of American Jesus on Netflix, entitled The Chosen Onesuffered a tragedy on Thursday, June 16.

According to a report by The Washington Postthe actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar died in a car accident.

In addition to them, it is said by the website that six other members of the team were injured, but there are no additional details involving the severity.

The accident happened near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The team had been working in the Santa Rosalia area for the past few days.

Local media reports point out that the van veered off the road in a desert area, and then flipped over.

We don’t know what changes will happen to the show’s schedule going forward.

Everardo Gout (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Leopoldo Gout (Molly’s Game) are the main producers.

American Jesus follows Jodie Christianson, a twelve-year-old boy like any other, who, after being left without a scratch after a serious accident, discovers that he has celestial powers, being able to cure diseases, turn water into wine, among other things.

After his mother reveals that she and his father never had sex, the young man comes to believe that he is the reincarnation of Jesus Christ and it doesn’t take long for the whole town to see him that way. But there had been bigger plans for him for some time now.

The original work has a screenplay by Mark Millar.