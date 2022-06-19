American loses the line after victory and calls Cormier to beat up on top of the octagon

Phil Hawes defeated Deron Winn in a bloody fight at UFC Austin this Saturday

In the second fight of the preliminary card of UFC Austin this Saturday, Phil Hawes delivered an incredible beating and beat his countryman Deron Winn by TKO.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

Hawes ended up getting carried away and had a run-in with none other than Daniel Cormier, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion and who nowadays works as a commentator for the Ultimate and a reporter on top of the octagon.

As soon as he stepped into the Octagon to interview Hawes, Cormier began to hear the wrestler’s taunts.

“You picked the wrong pony!” Hawes yelled at Cormier. “Yes, your dog. You know what I’m talking about. I’ll settle down and next week you can fight me“.

Cormier didn’t keep silent and answered the middleweight fighter.

“I don’t choose fights,” Cormier said. “Be respectful. You didn’t beat me. I don’t choose fights. Look what happened. Why would I want this fight? You can do better than that, don’t do it.”

The interview in the Octagon proceeded as normal, and Hawes apologized for the incident.