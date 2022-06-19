Amid the crisis, Simaria’s ex-husband goes to court against the singer

After experiencing a crisis in her professional life and announcing her retirement from the stage, Simaria faces another controversy in her love life. Her ex-husband, Vicente Escrig, went to court with a request for division of assets after the singer’s separation.

According to information provided by Fabíola Reipert, the process runs in secret. The order goes from division of millions of reais, to luxury real estate in Brazil and Spain. Vicente would have presented documents to convince the Justice that he would have the right to divide the assets.

Simaria and Vicente were married for 14 years. Together, Simaria and Vicente have two children: Giovanna, 9, and Pawel, 6.

+ Simaria gives statement after announcing a break in his career with Simone.

Simaria exposes details of the separation of Vincent Escrig

In an interview with Leo Dias, Simaria made revelations about her separation from Vicente. According to the singer, after observing some attitudes of her husband, the singer would have lost her admiration for him.

“You have people inside your house, you have to have a team inside the house to work. But instead of doing this part of the house, he didn’t help me. I was the one who solved everything. There came a time when I said: ‘man, what is this guy doing here?’. And I started watching. I spent 10 months looking,” she said.

A trip to Spain, undertaken in one of the first easings in the pandemic, was crucial for Simaria to realize that she was no longer happy in the relationship. “I kept looking at him, the gestures, the attitudes, and I said ‘this is not what I want more for myself’. I came back from Spain determined not to want him anymore“, he reports.