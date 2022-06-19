Ana Rosa, record holder in soap operas, turns 80 with family surprise in Portugal | TV & Famous

I have just arrived in Portugal and I am greeted with this surprise in celebration of my 80th birthday. Thank you, my God, for my health and the love of my family! 🥰 — Ana Rosa turns 80

In an interview with Gshow in 2021, the artist, who already had 63 appearances in soap operas and miniseries, explained the reason for splitting between the two countries: “In December 2017, my daughter Bia came to Portugal, my grandson Matheus was 2 years and, in Brazil, he stayed with me for a long time. When she moved, I came to help and it was great. I stay between Brazil and Portugal”.

While in Brazil, Ana Rosa continues to perform with the play “Violetas na Janela”, which visited São Paulo in the first half of this month.

According to her, it’s a way to continue working in the country, even if she shares her family’s routine in Europe. “I had invitations to participate in some soap operas, but if I accepted, I would have to spend about 9 months in Brazil and I didn’t want to stay away from them. So I decided to go to Brazil to do my play, ‘Violetas na Janela’, and I would stay for 3 to 4 months. “, he explained in an interview with Gshow.

Who also reached 80 with surprise was another acclaimed television veteran: Arlete Salles. This time, behind the scenes of the soap opera “Beyond Illusion”. The actress had her birthday on Friday, June 17, with a party and congratulations from the cast, who shared the moment on social media.

And the list doesn’t stop there! In 2022, the 80th birthday of great personalities, such as Susana Vieira (August 23rd), Caetano Veloso (August 7th), Gilberto Gil (June 26th), Milton Nascimento (October 26th), Paulinho da Viola (November 12), in addition to international Paul McCartney (June 18) and Harrison Ford (July 13). Live!