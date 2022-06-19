Analysts defend changing Petrobras’ pricing policy: ‘The rope stretched too far’

Former director of the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, Victor Martins said that the model is out of adjustment, penalizing the population and favoring a small group of investors.

Last Friday, 17th, Petrobras readjusted fuel prices



A possible solution to control the increase in fuel prices would be to give a “truce” of 45 days in the adjustment and, later, change the price policy of the company. Petrobras. At least, this is the opinion of some experts consulted by the report of the Young Pan Group. the consultant Adriano Pires, who turned down an invitation to preside over the state-owned company recently, believes that the company needs to think more about the population. “The rope stretched a lot. There was a lack of communication between Petrobras, the National Congress and the President of the Republic. The solution, now, could be bad for the oil company itself, for the government and for the people. All this could be avoided with more communication”, analyzed Adriano, who criticized the increase of 5.2% in gasoline, and 14.3% in diesel.

former director of National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, Victor Martins also agrees that Petrobras’ pricing policy is out of line, penalizing the population and favoring a small group of investors, who own shares in the state-owned company. “Brazil is much bigger than the greed of businessmen who want to profit in an almost criminal way against the Brazilian population”, he shot. For Victor Martins, oil exports should be taxed, in order to create a kind of fund in order to expand the Brazilian refining park and create a “buffer cushion” for oil supply shocks, such as what happens due to of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

president of Brazilian Association of Investors (ABRADIN), economist Aurélio Valporto believes that the best path for Petrobras would be to increase imports of oil derivatives, in addition to diluting the additional costs in the huge profits, which are observed quarterly. The economist also considered the price readjustment to be “a great disaster”, which will take effect from this Saturday, 18th. “Petrobras has transferred responsibility for imports to one of the few groups that benefit from this pricing policy, Abicom (Brazilian Association of Important Fuels). It is an affront to Brazilian society. A federal intervention is needed to solve this problem.”

*With information from reporter Rodrigo Viga