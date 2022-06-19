Andressa Urach revolts after eldest son makes insinuations about her husband

Andressa Urach and Arthur (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram) (Photo: Reproduction / Internet)

Andressa Urach did not like at all to see his eldest son, Arthur17, making insinuations about her husband, Thiago Lopes, in a video published on the boy’s channel. at the time, he said his mother’s current husband was ‘controlling’.

Although Arthur’s video has already been deleted, Andressa didn’t like the statements at all and detonated her firstborn. ‘I don’t know him. Not the same son I raised. He someone else today. It was the biggest disappointment. I am a borderliner, I undergo psychiatric treatment, I take medication, going to church helps me, but when there is a lot of pressure, I freak out. Only God can help me, because I want to take a belt and beat my son, something I’ve never done in my life, so you can have an idea’, vented.

‘I never imagined that Arthur would act the way he has acted. My soul says, my heart says. Of all the disappointments I’ve been through in the last few years, this one has been the hardest. I want to have spiritual eyes, but it makes me want to get these demons out of my belt’she added.

Andressa Urach defended her husband

in the sequence, Andressa Urach came to her husband’s defense and said he was never abusive or controlling with her. ‘If I didn’t love Thiago and he didn’t respect him, I wouldn’t be with him. I was never a woman to accept going through any kind of abuse or accept misery of feeling. We are wonderfully well’she assured, that with Thiago, she has Leon, 4 months old.

Andressa also said that she gave her son a credit card and rented an apartment for him to live with his wife, Brenda. However, according to her, the residence was abandoned by the two recently.

‘I should never have let him date, because I didn’t want to, Arthur knows that. Ungrateful, I’m very upset that Brenda’s family is supporting them. Arthur left the countryside without warning that he would drop everything. I spent everything I had to open the barbershop for him. Thiago had been paying the rent for the barbershop for months, and Thiago has no obligations to him. I never agreed to Arthur and Brenda’s marriage. I respected it, because I am myself, even if I didn’t want to’, completed.

