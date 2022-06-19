Angela Leal remembers how Bruaca was seen in the 1st version

Actress Ângela Leal played Maria Bruaca in the first version of “Pantanal”. At 74, Leandra Leal’s mother recalls how the character now played by Isabel Teixeira was seen by the public in 1990, and celebrates the fact that she is embraced by the current audience.

“Many things have changed since then, starting with the fact that the internet didn’t even exist,” she compared, in an interview with Patrícia Kogut’s column, from the newspaper O Globo. “At that time, a 43-year-old woman was considered old. Bruaca is the result of a period in which structural prejudice was in place.”

Even though the character has already been a great highlight in the original novel, Ângela points out that she was a reason for mockery and that, today, the situation is different.

“The noun Bruaca became a laughingstock, an adjective like the bichinha, the chicken, the piranha, those things that structural prejudice allowed. And, for me, it’s a great happiness to realize that after 32 years society evolves in several points of this Subject.”

Now away from television and dedicated to family theater, in downtown Rio de Janeiro, the actress points out that Maria Bruaca was (and still is) crucial to the debate on female freedom.

“I’m sure that Bruaca at that time contributed, and a lot, to the struggle of women. For machismo, for homarada, Bruaca became a piranha when she turned around. Women, on the other hand, were given an electric shock. -being that she was “a Bruaca” with her husband watching the telenovela together, at that time? I received many letters from women who wanted to talk about it, women who were getting together to discuss these topics. Most of the women then were Bruaca. Today , they still exist, but less. And the fight is clearer. So much so that the public overwhelmingly supports it.”

Compliments to Isabel Teixeira

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) vented about her marriage to Tenório (Murilo Benício) in “Pantanal” Image: Reproduction/TV Globo

With the positive repercussion, Ângela is also full of praise for Isabel Teixeira.

“I’m very grateful to Benedito for having given me the opportunity to play this emblematic role. Of course, the interpretation weighs a lot. Isabel is excellent too. She has a charm, a malemolence. Mine was a little tougher, more serious.”

Out of control

“Benedito said that Bruaca was the only character in the soap opera that had escaped from his hands”, he said during the interview, about all the transformations that Bruaca goes through throughout the plot.

“When he called me to do it, Bruaca was defined as a submissive woman who would discover the betrayal and go very mad. But it was not clear how, or which way she would go. And it took a very incredible turn. for the Juma tapera. All this made the character emblematic.”

For all this, Angela makes it clear how important the character is to her:

“I am very proud to have made this Bruaca. It fulfills my desire, as an actress, to work for the good of society.”