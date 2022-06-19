Anitta explodes with Twitter user after comparison with Priscila Alcântara: “Hell”

anita was minimally surprised by the comments made by the gospel singer Bruna Karladuring an interview on the influencer’s podcast Karina Bacchi. The evangelical went so far as to say that she would only go in gay marriage if one of the bride and groom were marrying a woman. the voice of “To involve” did not like the statements.

In addition to unfollowing Bruna on social networks, Anitta also left a text on Twitter to express her opinion. “If you really think that God was going to tell you to hate or repudiate your brother (because that’s what everyone is called in religions, right, brothers, including mine. And also because in theory we’re all children of Godso brothers) so you need to get to a thought corner real quick […]”, wrote the funker.

It turns out that a user chose to pin the international diva and compare her with the singer Priscila Alcântara, who stopped producing religious music to sing more creative songs with less restrictions. “Shatter the bitch of the Priscilla Alcantara [sic]”, commented. Obviously, anita replied the boy loudly.

“There is? i love the Priscilla poor thing being kicked out just because of a tattoo. Imagine the girl arriving on judgment day: ‘oops Priscilla you did so many beautiful things, damn music with such cool messages that put so many people up. Wow, you did such great charities. Respected and loved his family… OPAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOY Hell, bye. NEXT’”, she opined, referring to the recent controversy of the famous, criticized on social networks for being evangelical and getting a tattoo.