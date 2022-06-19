Anitta makes a TRIUMPHAL entrance singing the hit ‘Mon Soleil’ with Dadju to a packed stadium in France, and gets emotional with surprise; watch

She is the moment! After securing hits in Portuguese, English and Spanish, Anitta proved that her international career is in full swing with success also in France. Girl From Rio participated this Saturday (19) in the show by French Dadju to sing “Mon Soleil”, a 2021 partnership. The presentation took place at the Parc des Princes Stadium, home of the Paris Saint-German football team, for more than 50,000 people.

Anitta started the performance with a triumphant entrance à la Beyoncé, walking down a catwalk, while taking care of the close-ups. Then Dadju joined the singer and then the two got the audience completely involved with the hit.

After the presentation, the trickster returned the affection of the crowd trying to risk a little French. “It’s hot here, because I’m here”he said, earning Dadju a smile. The Brazilian pondered that she still doesn’t speak the language very well. Even so, the partner of feat. asked her to show a little of what she knows. That’s when Anitta released “Here is…” and the excited audience soon responded “PARIS!!!”.

Continue after Advertising

Anitta was still surprised to receive the track’s diamond record in France. This milestone is reached when 250,000 units of a song are sold. Success in four different languages ​​isn’t for everyone, huh? Is the power! Watch the performance and the surprise: