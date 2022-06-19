Anitta’s party crasher wins at UFC and singer celebrates

Singer Anitta used social media today (18) to celebrate Maria Oliveira’s first victory in the UFC. The two are linked by an unusual fact: the fighter crashed into Anitta’s birthday party and became her friend.

Maria defeated fellow countryman Glorinha de Paula by split decision at UFC Austin today. On Twitter, Anitta had fun remembering that Maria has already “invaded” an event of hers.

“The crasher at my birthday party, remember? So.. she’s a UFC fighter and won a fight today hahaha drooling”

The singer, in a very good mood, also joked about what would happen if she tried to kick the MMA fighter out of the party “on the nail”:

“Now I was here thinking… if I had gone to kick her out of the party by the fingernail like I do with abused crashers… she = fighter, I = never killed a cockroach… poor Anitta.. God is good and sent a fighter fighter really nice people hahaha”.

Maria, 25, started the fight against Glorinha de Paula well, but wavered. Ultimately, she managed to regain control and win her first UFC fight. Maria was in a tricky situation as she had lost on her competition debut and needed an event win to establish herself in the league.

