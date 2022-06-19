Aras goes to AM to follow investigation on Dom and Bruno

Journalist and indigenist were murdered; PRG will participate in meetings on security in the Amazon

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, and members of the MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) will go on Sunday (June 19, 2022) to Tabatinga, in Amazonas, to follow the unfolding of the investigation into the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and indigenist Bruno Pereira.

The 2 had been missing since June 5th. The mortal remains were found on Wednesday (June 15th). The PF confirmed that the bodies are those of Dom and Bruno.

In addition to Aras, they are part of the delegation that goes to Amazonas Eliana Torelly, coordinator of the Chamber of Indigenous Populations and Traditional Communities; Carlos Frederico, coordinator of the MPF Chamber; and Carlos Alberto Vilhena, federal prosecutor for Citizens’ Rights.

“The PGR participates in a meeting with MPF members stationed in Tabatinga and in the state, with representatives of the Army, Federal Police, Funai and other institutions to discuss joint measures to reinforce the presence and state action in the region”said the PGR in a note.

The agency will also hold meetings with authorities responsible for investigating the murder of Dom and Bruno.

“The objective is to discuss measures and actions to restructure institutional action in the Amazon region, as well as expand the articulation of the MPF with other public bodies with a view to combating macrocriminality and confronting violations of indigenous rights, human rights and other crimes recorded in the region”continues the note.

Aras and the prosecutors are expected to speak with journalists at 2 pm on Sunday (June 19), after the meetings.

Dom and Bruno were last seen alive on June 5, in Vale do Javari (AM), a region close to the border with Peru.

So far, 3 suspects have been arrested: Jefferson da Silva Lima and the brothers Oseney da Costa and Amarildo da Costa. Amarildo confessed to having helped to hide the bodies and was responsible for taking the police to the place where they were buried.