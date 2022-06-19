Around 15,000 millionaires are expected to leave Russia, says UK | Economy

Pixabay Russian ruble

Around 15,000 Russian millionaires are expected to leave their country in the coming months, the UK defense ministry said.

The continuation of the conflict with Ukraine and the imposition of sanctions has provoked an exodus among the country’s rich:

“Immigration requests suggest that 15,000 Russian millionaires are already trying to leave the country,” the ministry said in a statement: “Skepticism about the war is very likely strong in Russian elites and oligarchs. Long-term damage to Russia’s economy will get worse.”

This Friday (17), French President Emannuel Macron visited Kiev in the company of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The trio of European leaders defended Ukraine’s entry into the European Union.

Ukraine’s entry into the bloc was one of the main topics of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s conversation with European leaders, as the EU is due to decide later this week whether to grant the country official candidate status for entry. During the visit, Scholz confirmed that the Ukrainian president had agreed to participate in the next G7 summit, in late June, in Bavaria.