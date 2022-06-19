Arthur Lira: “Petrobras is a spoiled child”

Photo: Adriano Machado/Crusoé

The Speaker of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (photo), attacked the president of the Petrobras, José Coelho. Last Friday, the oil company announced a further rise in fuel prices.

In an article for Folha, Lira stated that the command of Petrobras he was “kidnapped by a illegitimate president” what “practices corporate terrorism as personal revenge against Jair Bolsonaro.

For the president of the Chamber, Petrobras presents itself as a “state rib” when he wants privileged treatment from the State.

“But as it makes billions and billions amid the biggest crisis in the history of the last century, it screams the chorus of ‘governance’ and declares itself a savage capitalist. The time has come to take off the Petrobras mask.”

Lira also said that the company “is spoiled child, always treated historically with excessive complacency”.

“Does she have the right to profit astronomically? So society has a duty to tax your profits more, treat you with detachment. We can no longer live with the savage capitalist oil company with the same informality that we treated the state-owned company: what was once a matter of the State can now even be a ‘conflict of interests’, ‘influence trafficking’”, he wrote.

