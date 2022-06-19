Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Rivalry filled with pressure, rematch and double dose. It is in this climate that Atlético-MG and Flamengo enter the field this Sunday, at 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. The two teams face each other this afternoon and then play another classic, on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, also in Belo Horizonte.

Galo arrives for the match with coach Antonio “El Turco” Mohamed pressed for office. Atlético come from four games without a win in the Brasileirão. Another stumbling block could mean the interruption of the Argentine coach’s work at the club.

More excited after the 2-0 victory over Cuiabá, in which the team returned to have more offensive volume and was not leaked, Flamengo hopes to take advantage of the rival’s moment of instability. If they win at Mineirão, the red-blacks, who have 15 points in the tenth position, will reach 18 points and equal Galo, who is in sixth.

Streaming: TV Globo, with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by Fábio Junior, Roger Flores and Sandro Meira Ricci; and Premiere, with narration by Renata Silveira and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Pedrinho.

Atletico MG – Coach: Antonio Mohamed

Turco has two important pieces for the game. Allan and Jair, who served suspension against Ceará, are back at the disposal and will start. The main doubt is on the right side of the attack. Recovered from injury, Vargas played for a few minutes against Ceará and disputed position with Ademir in the formation of the front trio, alongside Keno and Hulk. Zaracho (injured) and Savinho (Covid-19) are still on the list of absences.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair and Nacho Fernández; Vargas (Ademir), Keno and Hulk.

Who is out: Zaracho (DM), Godín (released), Savinho (Covid-19) and Dodô (transition)

hanging: Antonio Mohamed, Everson, Mariano, Nacho Fernández and Rubens

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

With Bruno Henrique’s serious injury, the coach will have to find a replacement. The trend is that Vitinho, who had already replaced him during the match against Cuiabá, has one more opportunity. In defense, after being spared in the last round, Rodrigo Caio returns and pairs up with Pablo. With an edema in the thigh, David Luiz was not related.

On his way to Universidad Católica, right-back Isla has already been released and did not travel with the delegation.

Likely lineup: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Ayrton Lucas; João Gomes, Andreas Pereira, Everton Ribeiro, Arrascaeta, Vitinho and Gabigol.

Who is out: David Luiz (edema in the right thigh); Thiago Maia (fever); Santos, Fabrício Bruno and Matheus França (physical reconditioning) and Bruno Henrique (right knee injury).

hanging: Matheuzinho, Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Lázaro.

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP) Assistant 1: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP)

Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) Assistant 2: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) Fourth referee: Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG)

Wanderson Alves de Sousa (MG) VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)