Bauermann criticizes refereeing and regrets Santos’ mistake: “Our margin of error is over” | saints

Santos took the lead, opened two goals ahead, but could not break the fast of victories in Vila Belmiro. After the 2-2 draw against Bragantino, at home, defender Eduardo Bauermann highlighted that the team has no more room for stumbling.

There are five matches without winning as home team. This Saturday’s result, for example, prevented Santos from sleeping in the G-4 of the Brazilian Championship.

– I see the team evolving, but we ended up not winning in the details. We opened 2-0 and the game was controlled, but a blunder at the end of the first half we took the goal. Afterwards, Luan Cândido was very happy in the game. Our margin of error is gone – said Bauermann, who complained about the arbitration.

‘Our patience has run out too.’ It is not the first time that the referee has come here and spoils the game, leaving everyone insecure with a card. We played well, but we need to concentrate – said the defender.

After another stumble, which keeps Santos in the table, the team will face two classics against Corinthians, at Neo Química Arena. The first, on Wednesday, for the Copa do Brasil, and the second on Saturday, for the Brasileirão.

The stumble, however, does not shake the defender’s confidence. Santos arrives for the two duels with 18 points and in fifth position.

– I see that our team is prepared for the classic and I am sure that we will play great games and we will come out with results in both games – said Eduardo Bauermann.

