Beer can increase the number of bacteria in the gut of men, says study – 06/18/2022

A pilot study showed that men who drank an alcoholic or non-alcoholic beer daily had a more diverse set of gut bacteria, which could reduce their risk for some diseases. The research was published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry on Wednesday (15).

The explanation would be in the compounds present in the drink, such as polyphenols, and microorganisms from fermentation, which would affect the variety of bacteria in the intestine.

How the study was done

The experiment was double-blind, that is, neither the researchers nor the volunteers know which drink (alcoholic or non-alcoholic) was given to each patient.

Twenty-two healthy men were recruited to drink 330 ml of non-alcoholic beer (0.0% v/v) or alcoholic beer (5.2% v/v) daily during a four-week follow-up.

Blood and stool samples were collected before and after the intervention period. The intestinal microbiota was analyzed by sequencing the 16S rRNA gene.

The results showed that drinking non-alcoholic or alcoholic beer daily for one month did not increase weight and body fat mass and did not significantly alter cardiometabolic biomarkers.

According to the authors, beer also increased the diversity of the gut microbiota, which has been linked to positive health outcomes and tends to increase the activity of a marker of gut barrier function.

And the women?

Some of the volunteers recruited had already participated in another study, carried out with women as well. This previously published cross-over research also showed that when men and women consumed alcohol-free lager beer for 30 days, the diversity of the gut microbiome increased.

Bet on alcohol free

The results of the current study suggest that the effects of beer on modulating the gut microbiota are alcohol-independent and may be mediated by beer polyphenols.

However, the researchers add that since the safest level of alcohol consumption is none, alcohol-free beer may be the healthier choice.