Beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil have until June 30 to monitor their health – Clube Noticia

The deadline for the beneficiary of Auxílio Brasil (formerly Bolsa Família) to carry out the mandatory follow-up at health posts is running out. The measure is necessary to ensure active registration in the program, whoever did not attend to do the procedure will have the aid cut off.

Auxílio Brasil, formerly Bolsa Família, is a federal program of direct and indirect income transfer aimed at families in poverty and extreme poverty. The benefit encompasses public policies for social assistance, health, education and employment. To receive it, families need to meet health and education conditionalities.

These are health conditionalities:

– nutritional monitoring and vaccination schedule of all children from 0 to 7 years old, every six months;

– nutritional monitoring of all women aged 14 to 44 years;

-follow up prenatal care for all pregnant women.

For that, it is necessary to look for the family health units, as well as the calls made during the term (semestral), since the failure to follow the conditionalities can lead to the blockage and even the termination of the program. Therefore, beneficiary families who have not yet been followed up should seek reference health units by 6/30/2022.

It is also important to pay attention to the SINGLE REGISTRATION update, which must be done every two years. In the event of any change in the information provided, the reference CRAS/CADÚNICO must be immediately sought.