Benefits of Ginger with Honey

Warning for the consumption of ginger with honey
The nutritionist warns people who use anticoagulants: ginger slows blood clotting, which can reduce the efficiency of this type of medication and lead to bleeding. The root also raises the rise in blood pressure – hypertensive patients should consume ginger with attention to the amount.
Honey, which has a large amount of glucose, should also be consumed in moderation by patients with diabetes. Consult a healthcare professional before including ingredients in your diet.
Learn how to make winter tea with ginger and honey
But ginger with honey is very versatile and can be used in various preparations, such as hot drinks, sauces for both salads and hot dishes, cookies, breads, candies, etc.
Below, you learn how to make a delicious winter tea indicated by nutritionist Viviane Gomes:
winter tea
Ingredients
- 1 black tea bag
- 2 tablespoons of chamomile
- 1 piece of star anise
- 1 cinnamon stick (medium)
- 3 units of cloves
- 1 unit of cardamom
- 150 g of ginger
- 300 ml of water
- 300 ml of milk
- honey to taste
Preparation mode
Bring the ingredients to the fire, except the milk and honey. Let it boil for five minutes, then turn off the heat. Keep muffled for 10 minutes. Add the milk to the tea and turn the heat back on until it heats up well. Sweeten with honey. serve.