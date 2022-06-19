Biden falls off his bike during Delaware tour

posted on 06/18/2022 15:47



(credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

US President Joe Biden fell while trying to get off his bike during a ride at Cape Henlopen State Park in Delaware this Saturday (18/6).

The accident happened when Biden decided to stop the tour to speak with supporters. Security guards accompanying the president quickly helped him to his feet. The video of the moment was shared on social media. According to the White House, he was not injured.

Biden falls off his bike. ???? This is the worst President of the United States. ???? pic.twitter.com/qXyXBUV9ii — Sara Ayala (@Sara_AyalaSv) June 18, 2022





Asked by reporters what had caused him to fall, Biden said the shoe got stuck in the pedal. “I have to take these things off. My foot got stuck,” he said, pointing to the shoe.

According to the ABC NewsBiden, 79, is spending the weekend with First Lady Jill Biden at their beach house in Delaware. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.