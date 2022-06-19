biopic cast tells movie details

“Our story will become a movie, and we’ll go to Hollywood”: so, did you manage to sing along?

The excerpt is part of the song “Coisa de Cinema”, an old hit in the voice of Claudinho and Buchecha. In 1999, the year the song was released, the singers were a phenomenon on radio, television and nightclubs around the world. However, even with such success, they would never have imagined that, in fact, their trajectory would one day reach the big screen.

Now, more than two decades after the release of these verses, the “prophecy” is about to be fulfilled: “Nosso Sonho”, a biopic of the precursors of funk melody carioca, is being shot in Rio de Janeiro, and Ingresso.com accompanied a filming daily.

On the afternoon of last Tuesday (7), director Eduardo Albergaria told us that he will bring the exciting story of the duo to theaters, with the help of Buchecha himself, who collaborated intensively with the script of the script, developed by Fernando Velasco.

We asked Eduardo what motivated him to tell the story of the duo, and he explained that it was not “a simple answer”:

“It started with a conceptual desire to talk about Brazil. It’s a film about funk, about the periphery, and it’s a film that, in some way, sheds light on or opposes stigmas”, begins Albergaria. “Since 2013, 2014, we have been looking for stories that, in some way, can shed some light on what we understand about Brazil. And the first question comes from a curiosity: what country is this? Where do we exist?”, explains Edward. For the filmmaker, this real story is an opportunity to investigate narratives capable of bringing a lesson.

Claudinho and Buchecha Image: Disclosure

Raised in São Gonçalo, more specifically in the Salgueiro favela, Claudinho and Buchecha were born and raised in the Metropolitan Region of the State of Rio de Janeiro. For the director, the origin of the singers and their compositions, always happy, create an opportunity to present the Brazilian periphery under a new cinematographic perspective:

“I understood that Brazilian cinema has already looked at the periphery in different ways. We have ‘City of God’ and other ‘favela movies’, and I understood that it was time to tell stories other than violent stories, you know? I felt that Brazilian cinema could reach the subjectivity of the periphery. And then we thought of art as a driving force of citizenship, of self-esteem. We thought of funk and, to arrive at Claudinho and Buchecha, it was a leap”.

In 2002, Brazil followed part of one of the most painful chapters of this history: returning from a show in the interior of São Paulo, Claudinho and the then secretary of the duo were involved in a serious car accident. Ivan Manziele was driving the vehicle and suffered minor injuries, but the singer, unfortunately, could not resist and died on the spot.

Claudinho’s early death, at the height of his success, will be portrayed in the feature. However, Eduardo guarantees that the script is not limited to the success or the tragic “collective catharsis” that the country has experienced – and that a single meeting with Buchecha defined the course of the project:

“I don’t want to stay on the surface of this story,” he says, recalling his conversation with the singer before putting the idea down on paper. “‘I know people have a movie in their heads, but I wanted you to tell me, it’s your story, you’re one of the characters.’ And that’s when it happened; that’s when the movie materialized. I can tell you that it’s not the story you know. It’s still much more potent than the story everyone knows”, says Eduardo.

New feature retraces the trajectory of Claudinho and Buchecha Image: Angelica Goudinho

The difficult mission of interpreting the singers is in charge of Lucas Penteado and Juan Paiva. The duo, who worked together on “Malhação – Viva a Diferença”, showed a great rapport on set, and the chemistry between the two will certainly be reflected on the big screen.

Lucas, who after his participation in the reality show “Big Brother Brasil” was able to impact more people with his talent and sympathy, gives life to Claudinho. During the interview, he joked about using the voice and mannerisms of the character, which he is immensely honored to play:

“It’s a real dream. I never imagined that I could have the opportunity to make such an important product for the history and trajectory of the periphery in art. It’s been magical”, he declares.

When Lucas was born, in 1996, Claudinho and Buchecha were releasing their debut album. Funk has changed and developed as a rhythm and cultural expression since then, and the actor reveals that he has a history quite aligned with that of the movement and with its social relevance:

“Funk for me is life, literally. I understand funk, since I was a child, as one of the only musical arts with which I identified, until I identified with samba”, explains Lucas, remembering that his family is one of the founders. from the São Paulo Vai-Vai samba school.

“Funk was one of the only places where we could really express ourselves, where this freedom was really respected, and it was where we gained more visibility talking about issues from the periphery. Claudinho and Buchecha are the pioneers, one of the first to bring , to claim this opportunity, to give visibility to peripheral issues. Just by naming the communities, talking about them in their songs, takes them out of exile, from a total lack of knowledge on the part of the population. And when we find out that these places exist, the people who live there also exist”, concludes Lucas. As an activist artist, he declares that he feels fully represented by the character.

Biography of Claudinho and Buchecha is being filmed in Rio Image: Angelica Goudinho

Buchecha will be played by Juan Paiva who, like Lucas, also pursues a musical career. Penteado has already released some funks and raps, which he sang and composed; Juan, in addition to acting as a music producer, participated in the program The Masked Singer, on TV Globo, impressing the judges singing hits by Pitty, Seu Jorge and many others.

Juan declares that he studied Buchecha’s manner and personality a lot, with whom he has the privilege of living while he analyzes him: “If I stare at you too long, don’t care, no, nigga!”, jokes the actor, revealing a moment of relaxation between him and his character in real life.

Juan also talked about the day to day on set, and what fans of the duo can expect from the story:

“The film will have many ups and downs. There are many moments of joy, of sadness, and we have been working a lot on this balance. Today we are filming the scene of Buchecha’s wedding, a party, a lot of joy, and tomorrow we will it will already be in a heavier scene. I even commented with Edu [diretor] and with Leo [Leonardo Edde, produtor]that the most complex scenes, so, emotionally, we are already finishing recording, so at the very end we can end up happy”, reveals Juan, knowing that the recordings will be completed in the next few weeks.

The musical talents of Juan and Lucas helped the two face another challenge behind the scenes: both recorded several songs by the duo, in exclusive versions for the feature. We could hear one of them during the filming and we guarantee: the similarity with the voices of Claudinho and Buchecha will surprise and thrill fans.

Buchecha, an essential part of this story, was also present on the set, and showed great joy in being able to accompany the recordings. In addition to being one of the main sources and references of the project, the singer acts as a musical co-producer of the feature.

For him, the duo’s trajectory is, in fact, full of prophecies: “And that are often portrayed in the songs”. The singer quotes an excerpt from “Fico Assim Sem Você”, released in 2002, shortly before his partner and friend’s accident: “‘Amor sem beijinho, Buchecha sem Claudinho’. Two months later, unfortunately, ‘Buchecha sem Claudinho’ took place “, regrets.

“But the ‘Cinema Thing’ is now going to happen, right? Thank God. And then there are mini prophecies. This ‘Our Dream Won’t End’ thing [título do último álbum da dupla], and now we are seeing our dream there, again. It’s a dream not only for the duo, but also for the family and fans, who will be able to see or experience this moment on the big screen.”

With affection and nostalgia, the singer recalls one of the duo’s intentions: to bring joy through music. He highlighted how this sentiment is in line with the tone adopted by the director in “Our Dream”:

“Art allows you poetic license. And what Claudinho and I always prioritize is that even if we suffer prejudice, racism and other various social problems, we understand that music overcomes all that, don’t we? We listen to Cartola, who everything we’ve been through and more, because he lived through the Military Dictatorship and, however, his songs talk about love. And they talk in a way that reaches our soul in such a way, that I thought: ‘Man , that’s what I want’.”, reveals the singer.

“So, we were always careful, thinking about showing joy, singing love, showing that in the community 99.9% of the favelados are good people. People who wake up early to work and who, despite having difficulties , makes lemonade out of lemons and finds a moment of the day to smile. This is the portrait of the real Brazil, it is the people of the community. So why do we only portray the bad things? Let’s also talk about the good things. And it was That’s what Claudinho and I always prioritize, and I think the film has a little bit of that mission, you know?”, he explains.

Despite not having participated in the selections for the cast, Buchecha is more than satisfied with the performance of the protagonists. For him, Juan ends up coming out ahead because he is a “carioca ‘for the front x'”, being familiar with the slang of Rio de Janeiro and the accent; Lucas, on the other hand, needed to work on his diction better. Still, according to him, the two were the perfect choices for the roles:

“Both are wonderful and, if I could give a score from zero to ten, I would rate them both a thousand. I think they will do very well and the crowd will be able to identify the duo there, for sure”, concludes the singer. .

The cast of “Our Dream” is still made up of big names in national cinema, such as Antônio Pitanga, Isabela Garcia and Nando Cunha, who plays Souza, Buchecha’s father. Lellê Landim, Clara Moneke and Tatiana Tiburcio also play Rosana, Vanessa and Dona Etelma, Buchecha’s mother, respectively.

The production is in charge of Urca Filmes, with distribution by Manequim Filmes. The film is slated for a 2023 release, with no set date yet to hit theaters.