Boat overturns and two people die in Lake Furnas, in Capitólio

An accident in Lago de Furnas, in Capitólio, in the south of Minas, left two people dead on Saturday night (18). According to the Public Association of Municipalities in the Middle Rio Grande Microregion (Ameg), a vessel that was trying to rescue passengers from a speedboat overturned.

According to initial information, the speedboat with 14 passengers on board had mechanical problems and requested support from another vessel nearby to rescue the passengers. A boat of the chalana model, which had ten other passengers, went to the boat adrift and when the passengers were transshipped, the boat could not support the weight and capsized. According to the association, at least two passengers were unable to get out from under the vessel and drowned.

The sailors who remain at the scene tried to revive the two victims until the arrival of the SAMU, which confirmed the deaths. The other passengers had minor injuries.

The Civil Police of Minas Gerais confirmed that it was called to a marina to check a punt that partially overturned, causing the death of a 62-year-old man, born in Penápolis (SP), and a 22-year-old woman, born in Machado ( MG).

The expert was on site and carried out the initial work. The bodies will be analyzed at the Legal Medical Office in Passos this Sunday. “In order to exhaust questions and, in parallel with the investigation by the Navy, the Civil Police will initiate a police investigation to investigate the facts. The investigations will proceed by the Civil Police Station in Piumhi”, said the corporation.

repercussion

The accident took place in Lake Furnas, in the region known as Cachoeirinha. After becoming aware of the accident, the mayor of Capitólio Cristiano Silva together with members of the Municipal Health Department of the Municipality moved to the place of the occurrence.

Through Ameg, the mayor of Capitólio, Cristiano Silva, regretted the accident and offered solidarity to the victims. “Our respect to the families bereaved in this accident. We have been working constantly to increase safety in the region. All vessels are required to provide enough life jackets for all passengers and crew”, said the mayor, clarifying that at the time of the accident several passengers wore the vest.

The president of Ameg and mayor of Carmo do Rio Claro, Filipe Carielo, “reaffirmed the commitment of all municipal managers in the region as well as the Brazilian Navy, based in Furnas, to guarantee safe navigability for all in the Sea of ​​Minas” and sympathized with the victims’ relatives.