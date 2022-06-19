Boca plans super team in the second half with Cavani and Vidal

Opponents of Corinthians in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores da América, Boca Juniors has plans to assemble a super team for the second half. And this project is to prevent the coming to Brazil of two stars of the first level of South American football.

Former midfielder Juan Román Riquelme, who is now vice president of the Argentine club, said in an interview last week that Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani “were born to play” at Bombonera.

The two veterans are among the most successful South American athletes in Europe over the last decade and look forward to returning to this side of the Atlantic Ocean in the coming months.

Vidal, who has already worn the shirts of Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, ​​still has one more year on his contract with Inter Milan. However, there are advanced talks for this bond to be terminated during the current European summer.

Cavani, the top scorer in Paris Saint-Germain’s history (200 goals) and who also had a successful spell at Napoli, was released by new Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag, who asked that the Uruguayan’s contract not be renewed.