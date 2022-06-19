Bolsonaro ignores deaths of Bruno and Dom on motorcycle and evangelical event in Amazonas

Passing through the Amazon this Saturday, the 18th, the president Jair Bolsonaro promoted a motorcycle and participated in an evangelical event without mentioning the murders of the indigenist Bruno Pereira and the British journalist Bishop Phillips in the state. The visit takes place four days after the confirmation of the crimes in the region of Javari Valleyin the extreme west of the Amazon.

Started around 4:30 pm, the motorcyclist toured all areas of the capital Manaus. According to the Military Police of Amazonas, 10,000 motorcycles participated in the ride carried out by Bolsonaro, once again without the use of a helmet, a mandatory safety item according to national traffic legislation.

From the images released by the president’s social networks and also from supporters, it is possible to notice that, unlike the vast majority of motorcyclists who accompanied him on the route, only he and his back do not use the equipment. Bolsonaro gave an Army colonel a ride Alfredo Menezes (PL), pre-candidate for the Senate from Amazonas. Menezes claims to be a personal friend of Bolsonaro and his family.

After the motorcycle ride, the president attended the Fruto Fiel evangelical event, held at the Manaus Convention Center. There, in a brief speech, Bolsonaro said that the federal government has been acting to stimulate the production and trade of motorcycles in the country. “I determined to the then Minister Tarcísio that the toll for motorcyclists should be reduced to zero on every federal highway that has been tendered or tendered. Today, on (Via) Dutra, tolls are no longer paid. In this way, we encourage the use of this vehicle.”

When mentioning the Manaus Free Trade Zone, Bolsonaro cited possible greed by foreigners in the Amazon. “The free zone dates back to 1967, (from the government of) Castelo Branco. The first military president, would it not be me – the sixth – army captain, who would treat the Manaus Free Zone differently, largely responsible for maintaining the Brazilian Amazon away from international greed”, he said.

The president ended his address to the evangelical audience citing customary guidelines. “Thank you for being against abortion, for being against gender ideology, for being against drug liberalization and, increasingly, for standing up for family values.”