Bolsonaro ignores Dom and Bruno on AM and parades on a motorcycle without a helmet

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) visited Manaus, capital of Amazonas, today (18). In the afternoon, the Chief Executive took part in a motorcycle ride, again without a helmet. When speaking to supporters, he ignored the murders of indigenist Bruno Araújo Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the state.

Today, the police revealed that both were killed with hunting weapons and a third suspect was arrested, but Bolsonaro declined to comment on the crime and investigations. His speech was aimed at motorcyclists.

“Motorcyclists present here: thank you very much for this gigantic motorcycle that we have just performed, giving more light and life to this moment of worship”, he said in his speech on stage.

Bolsonaro said the use of motorcycles has positively impacted the state’s economy by “increasing the assembly and production of motorcycles in the Manaus Free Trade Zone.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro leads a motorcade rally in Manaus, Brazil, June 18, 2022.

The president drew attention to “how we have treated motorcyclists” and reinforced his intention of zero taxes for those who travel with this means of transport. “We encourage the use of this vehicle and Manaus benefits from it,” he said.

In this Thursday’s live (16), the president quickly mentioned the case of Bruno and Dom, but without mentioning their names, when criticizing former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), his main opponent in this year’s elections. .

“Lula just said that, taking advantage of this unfortunate case, where the bodies turned up, he would like people to be found alive, but the bodies of the English and the Brazilian appeared, Lula saying that if elected he will impose zero deforestation in the Amazon”, said.

Progress of the Bruno and Dom case

Today, the PF (Federal Police) arrested the third suspect involved in the deaths of Bruno and Dom. Jefferson da Silva Lima, also known as Pelado da Dinha, turned himself in to the authorities today after learning from his family that the police were looking for him.

According to the corporation, he will be questioned and then forwarded to a custody hearing. He is named as someone who directly participated in the double homicide and helped in the concealment of the bodies. Lima appeared at around 6 am at the Police Station in Atalaia do Norte, in the extreme west of the Amazon.

In addition to Lima, the PF first arrested the fisherman Amarildo da Costa Oliveira, known as Pelado, who confessed to having dismembered and buried the bodies. Later, his brother, Oseney de Oliveira, was arrested, but denied involvement in the double homicide.

The fisherman who took the police to the place where the remains of Dom and Bruno’s bodies were. The material was sent for analysis on Thursday (16). Yesterday, the PF confirmed that the parts found were Dom’s and today the other body was identified as Bruno’s.

Who are the victims?

Dom was a correspondent for The Guardian newspaper. A British man, he came to Brazil in 2007 and traveled frequently to the Amazon to report on the environmental crisis and its consequences for indigenous communities and their lands.

The journalist met Bruno in 2018, during a report for the Guardian. The pair were part of a 17-day expedition through the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, one of the largest concentrations of isolated indigenous people in the world. The common interest brought the pair together.

Bruno, a licensed servant of Funai (Fundação Nacional do Índio), was known as a defender of indigenous peoples and active in the inspection of invaders, such as prospectors, fishermen and loggers. In an interview with UOL, indigenous leader Manoel Chorimpa stated that the indigenist was concerned about the death threats he had been suffering.