Bolsonaro participates in motorcycles in Belém and Manaus after the death of Dom and Bruno

posted on 06/17/2022 16:33

(credit: Alan Santos/PR)


President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should participate in a motorcycle ride in Belém (PA), this Friday (17/6), and another in Manaus (AM), on Saturday (18). Events with an electoral tone are considered inappropriate amidst the commotion over the confirmation of the deaths of indigenist Bruno Pereira and British journalist Dom Phillips in the Amazon.

Supporters from Pará are in concentration at the Belém Air Base, where the president will disembark later this afternoon. He will be in town for the commemoration of the 111th anniversary of the Assembly of God in Brazil, scheduled to take place at 8 pm.


Tomorrow, in Manaus, Bolsonaro will also be at an evangelical event in the morning and, around 3 pm, he should attend the motorcycle organized by supporters. The concentration starts in Ponta Negra and ends in the Arena da Amazônia.

