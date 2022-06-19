Bolsonaro says CPI request comes out on Monday: ‘Let’s go inside Petrobras’

The president said that articulation was agreed after conversations with the government leader in the Chamber, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and with the commander of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL)

Photo: Isac Nóbrega/PR

The statement was given at an event held by the Igreja Ministério Internacional da Restauração, in Manaus, capital of Amazonas.



The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stated, this Saturday, 18, that the request for the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) regarding the Petrobras will come out on Monday, 20th. According to the country’s representative, the agreement was signed after conversations with the government leader in Chamber of Deputies, Ricardo Barros (PP-PR), and with the President of the House, Arthur Lira. Also on Monday, Lira called a meeting of leaders to discuss what can be done to change the state-owned company’s pricing policy. The reaction of the Executive and Legislative leaders took place after the oil company announced a new increase in the price of gasoline and diesel. The price of a liter of gasoline went from R$3.86 to R$4.06, a jump of 5.18% – the last increase occurred more than three months ago, on March 11th. Diesel, in turn, went from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter – 14.26% up. The change took effect this Saturday.

“I talked yesterday with the leader of the Chamber for us to open a CPI on Monday. Let’s go inside Petrobras,” he said. “It is unacceptable, with a global crisis, for Petrobras to brag about the profits it has”, added the head of the federal executive. This Friday, Petrobras lost about R$27 billion in market value, according to financial data platform Economática. In Bolsonaro’s assessment, the state-owned company should lose “another 30” billion on Monday, with the eventual opening of the parliamentary commission of inquiry. “Petrobras lost BRL 30 billion. I believe that, on Monday, with the CPI, it will lose another 30”, he said. “They don’t think about Brazil. It turned Petrobras Futebol Clube to its president, directors, directors and minority shareholders”, he continued.

The statements were made at an event held by the Church of the International Ministry of Restoration, in Manaus, capital of Amazonas. Bolsonaro was applauded by the public. The president and his allies have criticized the state-owned company for readjusting prices in the face of rising oil on the international market. Through Twitter, Arthur Lira asked the company’s president, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, to resign immediately. For the Centrão leader, the leader “works systematically against the people”. The company imports fuels to meet domestic market demand, following international prices since 2016, but has spaced out the readjustments.

As Jovem Pan showed, the reaction of the political world to the readjustment announced on the morning of Friday, the 17th, was one of the factors that contributed to the drop of more than 7% in Petrobras shares – throughout the day, the shares fell by more than 10 %. The Ibovespa also fell (2.90%) and closed at 99,824.94 points. This was the first time since November 4, 2020 that the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) closed below 100 thousand points – at the time, 97,866.81 points were recorded. The dollar, in turn, rose 2.35% today and closed at R$5.144.