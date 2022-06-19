Botafogo has 12 absences for physical reasons against Internacional, five with muscle injuries, according to channel

More than an entire team. O Botafogo will not be able to count on 12 players for physical reasons for this Sunday’s duel against Internacional, in Porto Alegre. Since the 12th of May, the club no longer discloses the clinical situation of each player in the medical department.

According to the channel “BrauneFogo”, by journalist Daniel Braune, however, there are at least five athletes at the moment with muscle injuries. In addition to Diego Gonçalves (right thigh), Victor Sá and Lucas Fernandes, who have not faced São Paulo, Barreto and Chay are also injured.

Rounding out the list of absentees for medical reasons are midfielders Luís Oyama (who is under observation after suffering a lung trauma against Avaí) and Del Piage (muscle pain), goalkeeper Diego Loureiro (problem not reported) and striker Gustavo Sauer (who underwent arthroscopy in his left ankle), in addition to the sides Rafael and Carlinhos, who underwent surgery at the beginning of the year.

In addition, also according to the channel, midfielder Kayque – author of the winning goal over São Paulo – and center forward Erison – Botafogo’s top scorer in the season – have acted in the sacrifice, also with pain. The high number of athletes with muscle issues is a problem that the club has already diagnosed and is trying to find solutions.

To make matters worse, defenders Kanu and Victor Cuesta – who is on loan from Inter and would no longer play – are suspended for the third yellow card. Thus, the number of absences increases to 14 players, forcing Botafogo to list four under-23 athletes (Lucas Mezenga, Breno, Jeffinho and Daniel Cruz) and one under-20 (Kawan).

It is worth remembering that Botafogo lives a full week, with three games in an interval of just six days. After the game against Internacional, Glorioso will have a free week to try to recover some players until the classic against Fluminense, next Sunday, at Nilton Santos Stadium.

Botafogo lineup only with the absences: Diego Loureiro; Rafael, Kanu, Victor Cuesta and Carlinhos; Luís Oyama (Barreto), Del Piage and Lucas Fernandes (Chay); Gustavo Sauer, Diego Gonçalves and Victor Sá.