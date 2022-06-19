Brazil records 94 deaths from Covid in 24 hours; moving average is up for nine days | coronavirus

Brazil registered this Saturday (18) 94 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hourstotalizing 669,062 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days is 133 . Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the change was 66 %, indicating uptrend in deaths from the disease for the ninth day in a row.

Six states plus the Federal District (Federal District, Maranhão, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Roraima and Tocantins) did not publish their bulletins until 8 pm this Saturday. Six states (Acre, Amazonas, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Rondônia) did not record deaths in 24 hours.

In total, the country registered 31,691,009 new Covid-19 diagnoses in 24 hourscompleting 19,810 known cases since the beginning of the pandemic. As a result, the moving average of cases in the last 7 days was 34,477, a variation of 17% compared to two weeks ago.

At its worst, the moving average surpassed the mark of 188,000 known daily cases on January 31 this year.

The consortium of press vehicles will not disclose vaccination data in the country this Thursday (16), Friday (17), Saturday (18) and Sunday (19), re-publishing the data on Monday (20).

Death curve in the states

Rising (10 states): RS, ES, SP, GO, MS, MT, AM, BA, PE and PI

RS, ES, SP, GO, MS, MT, AM, BA, PE and PI In stability (5 states): SC, AC, AP, PA, AL

SC, AC, AP, PA, AL Falling (4 states): RS, RO, CE, RN

RS, RO, CE, RN They did not disclose (6 states plus the DF): DF, MA, MG, PB, RJ, RR and TO

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20 pm. The balance is based on data from the state health departments.

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, which started working collaboratively, since June 8, 2020, to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (know more).