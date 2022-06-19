Paulo Moura – 16:37 | updated on 06/18/2022 17:15



Cassiane defended Bruna Karla Photo: Disclosure

Militant artists of the LGBT cause continue to practice acts of religious intolerance against Bruna Karla. The Christian singer has come under fire over a statement she made last year in which she said she would not sing at a gay friend’s wedding. The attacks against Bruna this time came from the singer Anitta.

In a post on Twitter, Anitta wrote: “If you really think that God was going to tell you to hate or repudiate your brother (because that’s what everyone is called in religions, right, brothers, including mine. And also because in theory we are all children of God, therefore, brothers) so you need to go to a corner of the thought quickly”.

In another tweet, the singer said she was “afraid” of the expression “fear God”, which appears in numerous places in the Bible, as she understands that the verb to fear would mean “to be afraid”. Anitta, however, soon received a response from netizens who recalled that the word can have respect and reverence as other meanings.

– I am terrified of this expression “fear God”, is not fear to be afraid? I will be afraid of God because if he is good? So I’m going to comply with the Bible because I’m afraid of God and what can happen to me if I don’t follow these rules that I’m being told here? Or am I going to do what I believe is the way of good – he asked.

Anitta criticized Bruna Karla Photo: Playback/Twitter

On the other hand, Christian artists defended Bruna Karla’s statement. Singer Cassiane, for example, said she knows Bruna’s heart “in God and loving” and the singer’s commitment to the Word of God.

– I cannot see where, at some point in her ministry, Bruna Karla (preacher of the Gospel) made it clear that she supports another type of conduct that is contrary to what the Bible says. Please respect their faith – declared the singer.

Cassiane defended Bruna Karla Photo: Playback/Instagram

