Bruno and Dom were killed by hunting gun shots, says PF – 06/18/2022 – Poder

The Federal Police reported this Saturday (18) that the other body found on Wednesday (15), in the Vale do Javari region, belongs to indigenist Bruno Pereira, 41. This Friday, the PF had already confirmed that the other body belonged to the journalist Briton Dom Phillips, 57.

Still according to the forensics, they were murdered with hunting weapons. Bruno was shot three times, while Dom was shot dead.

The examination, carried out by the PF experts, indicates that Dom’s death was caused by “thoracoabdominal trauma caused by a firearm with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple bullets [chumbinhos presentes em cartuchos de espingarda]causing lesions mainly located in the abdominal and thoracic region”.

According to the forensic evidence, he was shot.

The death of Bruno Pereira, according to the PF, was “caused by thoracoabdominal and cranial trauma caused by firearm shots with typical hunting ammunition, with multiple bullets”.

The PF also says that, according to the expertise, the indigenist was hit by two shots in the chest/abdomen and another shot in the face/skull.

This Saturday, the Federal Police arrested another suspect of having participated in the murder of the two. Jefferson da Silva Lima, who has the nickname Pelado da Dinha, is the third investigated arrested in the case.

According to the PF, Jefferson was on the run and surrendered to the Atalaia do Norte Police Station. He will be questioned and referred to a custody hearing.

Two men were already in detention for the death of Bruno and Dom: Amarildo Oliveira, known as Pelado, and his brother, Oseney Oliveira, known as Dos Santos.

Pelado testified on Tuesday (14) and confessed to having participated in the death of the indigenist and the journalist, according to the police. The next day, he took investigators to the crime scene. Two bodies were found in the region.

Regarding the testimonies so far, the Sheet found that Pelado changed his version of events. At first, he named two people as the perpetrators of the murder and said he had participated in the concealment of the bodies. Now, he claims that he also carried out the shots at Bruno and Dom.

In this second statement, Pelado claimed to have joined Jefferson, with whom he followed the pair’s boat and fired a shotgun.

Sources interviewed by the report say that the confession was only made by Pelado. Dos Santos said he had no role in the murder. Pelado also denies that his brother acted in the case.

Police are still investigating the motive for the crime. As Folha showed, investigators working on the case have privately stated that the evidence and evidence to date reinforce the hypothesis that illegal fishing and hunting activities in the region are the background to the case.

“The investigations also point out that the executioners acted alone, with no mastermind or criminal organization behind the crime,” the PF said in a statement.

This statement from the Federal Police outraged Univaja (União dos Povos Indígenas do Vale do Javari), which claims that the corporation ignored the complaints made by them. On unpaid leave from Funai, Bruno worked as a promoter of indigenous surveillance at the institution.

“The refinement of cruelty used in the crime shows that Pereira and Phillips were on the path of a powerful criminal organization that tried at all costs to hide its tracks during the investigation,” said the indigenous entity.

“The PF disregards the qualified information, offered by Univaja in numerous letters, since the second half of 2021 […] These documents point to the existence of an organized criminal group acting in the constant invasions of the Vale do Javari indigenous land, of which Pelado and Dos Santos are part,” he added.

Univaja also alleges that the criminal group is made up of professional hunters and fishermen and was described in documents sent to the Federal Public Ministry, the PF itself and Funai.

Federal police are also looking for ways to find the boat that was used by Bruno and Dom. The vessel was sunk with bags of earth, according to the PF.

In a note this Thursday, the Federal Police said that the vessel has not yet been found, “despite exhaustive searches” carried out in the area indicated by the arrested fisherman.

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), after saying that the pair disappeared amid an “unrecommended adventure” through Vale do Javari, wished feelings and comforts to their families.

“Our condolences to the families and may God comfort everyone’s hearts,” he wrote on Twitter, responding to a note of condolence for the death of the duo published by Funai.

This was Bolsonaro’s first statement after the PF released that Pelado had confessed to murdering Bruno and Dom. Before, when he commented on the case, on several occasions the president minimized the disappearance of the two in Amazonas.

The Minister of Justice, Anderson Torres, classified the probable murder as a “cruel crime” and “a madness”.

Bolsonaro was criticized by Bruno Pereira in a telephone interview with Folha last April, about a month and a half before the fateful Sunday (5) in which he disappeared.

“The president did not demarcate an inch as he promised. The president of Funai, the [Marcelo] Xavier, you’re there for that. It is the management of chaos. I do not know [suspiro]. Difficult, tiring, dangerous. Let’s go,” he replied in the conversation.