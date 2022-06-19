Bureaucracy hinders the announcement of Cebolinha in Fla

After arriving in Rio de Janeiro, today (18), and already speaking as a Flamengo player, Everton Cebolinha went to Ninho do Urubu, fulfilled all processes and signed his contract with the club from Gávea. What is preventing the official announcement of the striker’s signing is a bureaucratic procedure involving Benfica and the Portuguese government, but nothing that is a cause for concern for the club’s fans.

Portuguese clubs must report all transfers to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission and its shareholders. The CMVM is responsible for supervising and regulating the financial instrument markets and the agents operating in them in the country. As the final documents were exchanged on Saturday afternoon, there was not enough time for this process to be carried out today.

Everton Cebolinha is on the rise at Benfica, who play tomorrow for the Champions League Image: Getty Images

Apparently, the process can – and should – be concluded tomorrow, “freeing” Flamengo to make the official announcement of the hiring of Cebolinha, sixth reinforcement of 2022, and who signed a contract until December 2026. Flamengo, by the way, has already has all the ad material ready to post.

On vacation after the European season, with Benfica, Everton Cebolinha had his first contact with Flamengo’s squad and coaching staff this Saturday, before the delegation departed for Belo Horizonte, where they face Atlético-MG this Sunday, at Mineirão.

The work of Cebolinha no Ninho do Urubu should only begin, in fact, in the last week of June. The striker will enjoy the last few days off with his family before officially introducing himself to the club.

In any case, the striker will only be available to Dorival Júnior from July 18, when the transfer window will open.