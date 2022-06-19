Bustos praises performance and regrets Santos draw: ‘Serious mistakes’

Coach Fabián Bustos lamented Santos’ lack of efficiency in the 2-2 draw with Red Bull Bragantino today (18), at Vila Belmiro, for the 13th round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe opened 2-0 and let the visitors draw.

In Bustos’ view, Santos made two serious marking mistakes in Bragantino’s goals. In the first, Lucas Pires and Jhojan Julio let Aderlan invade the area before Hyoran scored. In the second, in the final stage, Luan Cândido had plenty of space to kick from outside the area.

“We played very well in the first half and dominated a very good team, very well trained. At the last minute [do primeiro tempo], we lost the ball in the attack and took the goal. It was the most serious error, a clear markup error. There were two errors in the same bid. We can’t take that goal. Against a good team, the second half was more difficult. We could have killed the game, we stayed close and couldn’t. We studied to not let them kick from that area, we knew about Cândido’s left-handedness. But we made mistakes, I don’t want to expose the player, but we made mistakes”, said Bustos.

“We played very well in the first half and we should have made it 2-0. Football is technical, physical and tactical ability, but it is also very emotional. It is the most difficult to manage. We could be comfortable or with a tight result. in that [emocionalmente]. We didn’t score the third goal and they were always close. This happened against Atlético-MG. They didn’t kill the game and we, with one less, were close to the result, we drew and almost won. It is a sum of factors (…). I like to analyze football and performance. If we won 3-1, we would talk about performance. But now it’s said that we didn’t play well in the second half and I moved badly. We could have won. We had 15 to 20 minutes to score the third goal and they equalized.”

As usual, the Argentine coach also talked a lot about refereeing. Bustos was sent off in the second half for a complaint.

“João Paulo got a yellow card that doesn’t match, Zanocelo too. And they both had two cards. When he gave me a yellow card, I asked why. Yes, I just asked. And he gave me another card. I don’t know if that’s normal , you guys need to talk, not me. I don’t feel like they treat us the same, but I don’t want to chase so I don’t lose focus on what matters most: scoring goals and not taking to win”, he concluded.

Santos will return to the field to face Corinthians next Wednesday (22), at Neo Química Arena, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. Against the same rival and in the same place, Peixe will play again on Sunday, for the 14th round of the Brasileirão.