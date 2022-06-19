Caoa Chery launches the cheapest electric car in the country

The iCar arrives as the cheapest electric car in Brazil for R$ 139,990

Caoa, a Brazilian company that imports, produces, adapts and sells products from China’s Chery, announced this week bold plans to maintain competitiveness in the domestic market.

The main pillar of the company’s new philosophy is electrification, which will reach the entire line by August.

Thus, the Tiggo 5, 7 and 8 SUVs will have hybrid variants and the Arrizo 6 Pro sedan will be offered exclusively in this configuration.

In addition, the iCar, an electric subcompact, will be offered starting this month.

ELECTRIC CAR

The unprecedented iCar is the first completely electric model that Caoa Chery will sell in the country.

With only 3.20 meters in length, the vehicle has two doors and will cost R$ 139,990, which makes it the cheapest vehicle in the segment.

The subcompact has a sunroof, power seats and a large digital screen in the center of the dashboard.

Well equipped, which includes a panoramic sunroof and electrically adjustable front seats, the subcompact delivers 61 horsepower and develops 15.3 kgfm of torque. The range is up to 282 kilometers.

It will be sold at all brand dealerships, which is not the case with Fiat and Peugeot models, for example.

TIGGO 5 and TIGGO 7

The Tiggo 5x and 7 Pro will get mild hybrid configurations, with a 48-volt motor, which will cost R$169,990 and R$199,990, respectively.

In the Tiggo 5x Pro Hybrid the company announces a 13% saving in fuel consumption.

For the Tiggo 7 Pro Hybrid the consumption will be 5.2% better.

PLUG-IN HYBRID

Of the current line, the most profound modification was in the Tiggo 8, which gained a plug-in hybrid propulsion – which can be recharged at the outlet.

The combined power of this SUV is 317 horsepower and the maximum torque is 56.6 Nm.

The Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in hybrid will initially be imported from China and subsequently produced in Goiás

With capacity for seven people, the Tiggo 8 Pro Hybrid is the brand’s first with semi-autonomous technologies, which include equipment such as adaptive autopilot and forward collision alert with automatic emergency braking.

It will arrive at dealerships in August for R$ 269,990. It will be able to run almost 80 km in electric mode and will have an average combined consumption of 42.7 km/l.

AMERICAN STRATEGY

General Motors has also positioned itself on electrification.

The Bolt update, which was slated to debut late last year, has been confirmed for the next few weeks.

The Equinox EV is one of the all-electric models that Chevrolet will launch in the coming months.

A larger variant, the EUV, will only debut at the beginning of next year. The other two new additions will be the Blazer EV and the Equinox EV.

The first debuts on the Brazilian market in the second half of next year, and the Equinox arrives between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

ELECTRIC KWID SUCCESS

Renault announced that the first batch, with 750 units of the Kwid E-Tech, the electric configuration of the compact, has sold out.

The first cars are expected to be delivered in August and cost R$ 142,990. From now on, those who book the vehicle will receive it in the second batch, which will arrive in the last quarter of the year.

The first batch of the electric Kwid sold out and Renault raised the price for the second

However, you will pay R$ 4 thousand more. The electric Kwid has autonomy to run up to 298 kilometers and its engine produces 65 hp of power and 11.5 kgfm of torque.

MULTI-BRAND VEHICLES

After handing over Fiorino to Peugeot, where it was christened Partner Rapid, Fiat will have the kindness returned.

The company will sell the Scudo at its dealerships, a model that is already sold by Citroën as a Jumpy and by Peugeot as an Expert.

The assembly of the trio is done by Nordex, in Uruguay.