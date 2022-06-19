Carlinhos Maia says he will move to SP after apartment theft

Comedian Carlinhos Maia, 31, said that after his apartment was stolen, he is moving to São Paulo with her husband Lucas Guimarães. The information was confirmed by himself, on his Instagram.

Carlinhos responded to some messages on the subject and made the change clear.

“We are going to live in São Paulo, but we will always be here (Maceió)”, he wrote in response to a follower.

“Alagoas will continue to be wonderful as it always was. (…) But at this moment I don’t have the courage to stay there”, said another, stressing that he hopes the police will solve the case.

He also rebutted criticism of the decision: “It’s easy to talk, São Paulo has extremely safe condominiums. I can’t control my panic attacks.”

The influencer appeared in the following Stories and spoke about it again:

You are talking a lot about São Paulo, but wasn’t I already there and here? It’s been a while. I just confirmed it for you. I’ll keep coming here, because my parents live here, Barra’s house [de São Miguel, cidade do litoral Sul de Alagoas] will keep happening always, the Vila, will keep happening. It’s just my life that will change a little and you’re going with me in the luggage. Carlinhos Maia

He denied, however, that he will sell the apartment.

“That apartment is still a dream. Everything is being changed there, armored doors… Unfortunately, all my team there is no longer with me, a lot has changed. That’s it, a new stage”, he said.

Theft

The apartment, located in Maceió, was invaded during the night of May 28, while the comedian was preparing to undergo plastic surgery at a hospital in Aracaju.

Also absent from the residence, Carlinhos’ husband, Lucas Guimarães, was on a trip to Cancún, Mexico.

Luxury watches and jewelry were among the stolen items. The value of the loss would be approximately R$ 5 million.

After the episode, both Carlinhos and Lucas stated that the robbery would have been planned by someone close, since the criminals would not have turned the house around and went straight to the safe.

“It’s not about things, but I need to know who’s on my side. Every proof that appears, the more we are amazed by everything,” said the influencer in Instagram Stories.

Carlinhos Maia’s apartment

splash found that Carlinhos Maia lives in a high-end building in the neighborhood of Cruz das Almas, in Maceió. The company Ritz Incorporações is responsible for the construction of the property.

According to the official website, the apartments of up to 400 m² have an “artificial intelligence and automation” system, which memorizes the habits of its residents.

In a report on the security measures offered on site, the company informs that access to remote monitoring of the apartment and common areas of the building is free for residents.

“The condominium provides an identification system and history record at the social entrance, automatic opening of the garage by encryption and ‘panic space’: when parking in this location, a silent alarm will alert the concierge and / or the competent authorities”.

The common areas of the high-end building have an infinity pool, sauna, gym and gourmet space.

In an interview with “Fantástico” (TV Globo) last Sunday, Carlinhos said he still couldn’t return to the apartment after the robbery and “didn’t even know” if he would.

The report also showed exclusive images showing a couple, a man and a woman, with their bodies covered and accessing the building on the day of the crime.

According to what was shown in the report, the police believe that the crime had been planned for some time, as the main security camera had been disconnected for 15 days.