Casagrande announces 4th dose against Covid for those over 30 in ES

Governor Renato Casagrande announced this Saturday night (18) that Espírito Santo will start the application of the fourth dose (D4) of vaccine against Covid-19 in the country. public over 30 years old from Monday (20).
According to Casagrande, D4 will also receive workers from education, public security, the transport sector, the prison system and people with amenities and deprived of their liberty who are over 18 years old.
In the announcement, made through social networks, Casagrande also said that the distribution of doses had already been made for regional health on Saturday afternoon.
A technical note from the State Department of Health (Sesa) should be published later this Saturday night with details about the new stage of vaccination.
Did you see any errors?
Talk to the Editor
Did you notice any incorrect information in the content of A Gazeta? Help us fix it ASAP! Click on the button to the side and send your message.
Send your suggestion, comment or criticism directly to the editors of A Gazeta.