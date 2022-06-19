Catholic singer declares himself homosexual

Gil Monteiro, a well-known singer, went public, in a LIVE released on his own instagram profile, declaring that he is homosexual and that he has been “married” to a man for five years..

By FratresInUnum.com – Asked if he received Holy Communion, the singer declared: “yes, I commune. Doctrine: I follow the thought of Saint Thomas, summarized in this sentence, below: any person to whom the ecclesiastical authorities, in ignorance of the true facts, impose a demand that affronts his clear conscience (,) should perish in excommunication, in instead of violating your conscience.”

The sentence does not speak, effectively, about the lawfulness of receiving Holy Communion, but speaks of someone who has a wrongly invincible conscience and who puts himself in a situation where he needs to violate it in order not to be excommunicated. However, the argument does not serve the case, because no one with an invincible conscience can declare himself as such in his own favor (this would already demonstrate that he has a bad conscience), even more in a subject so explicit in Sacred Scripture, Tradition and the Magisterium. of the Holy Church.

Regarding Holy Communion, the doctrine of Saint Thomas is clear: “whoever receives this sacrament (of Communion) in mortal sin… q. 80, a. 4, answer).

As for sexual acts with people of the same sex, Saint Thomas teaches: “there is a kind of lust in which there is a reason for turpitude that makes the venereal act bad… …, such as coitus with undue sex, both between a man and a man and between a woman and a woman” (Summa Theologica, II-II, q. 154, a. 11, reply).

It is quite unfortunate that such public demonstrations are meant to encourage sin and its normalization. Many end up considering everything prestigious and end up abandoning the effort to behave according to the demands of Christian holiness.

Increasingly, in our society, the number of people who publicly declare their homosexuality becomes greater and more common. Would there be room in the Catholic Church for these people, since the church has already officially positioned itself against homosexual practice?

The answer to this question is YES! What the Church condemns is not the tendency, but the homosexual practice. Anyone with homosexual tendencies can be not only a good Catholic, but also a GREAT SAINT, as long as he perseveres in the life of communion and strives to follow God and his commandments.

Jesus, as the Good Shepherd, does not reject anyone, just as he did not reject the harlot who came to his feet, repenting of her sins. But on the other hand, He expects from the person a sincere conversion, that is, a change of life, so that at least he makes an effort not to return to the same sins again.

The Catholic Church, like its supreme pastor Jesus Christ, welcomes everyone as a loving mother! It also welcomes people who have had or have problems with homosexual practices, but shows the seriousness of this error and calls their children to conversion because this directly contradicts God’s law and the dignity of our Christian being.

The church welcomes sinners but exhorts all to turn from their sins in order to be saved; the idea that in order to show charity, we have to welcome people and accept their sins is false, because sin is the denial and exclusion of God from your life, so there can be no true love where God is excluded. This sentimental moral relativism has been widely used in our days to justify sin and deceive God’s children, leading them to remain in their error, instead of seeking true conversion.

“Homosexual people are called to chastity. Through the virtues of self-control, educators of interior freedom, sometimes through the support of disinterested friendship, through prayer and sacramental grace, they can and must gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.”

Paragraph 2359 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church

By founding the Church, Jesus Christ provided us with the means to be saved and this is possible through the sacraments. However, in order for us to have access to the sacraments, we need to follow the guidance of the church.

We will list below some items that refer to sexuality that generally provide many doubts, both for heterosexuals and for people with a homosexual tendency.

CHURCH ORIENTATION FOR PEOPLE WITH HETEROSEXUAL TRENDS:

>> Living chastity according to your state of life <<

– If you are celibate, live celibacy, that is, sexual abstinence.

– If single, maintain sexual abstinence and wait for the sacrament of marriage to take place.

– If married, live chastity within the marriage, maintaining relationships only with the wife without using contraceptive methods.

Anyway: Having sex outside of marriage is a serious sin. Anyone who commits a serious sin and does not repent and go to confession runs the risk of being condemned to hell.

CHURCH ORIENTATION FOR PEOPLE WITH HOMOSEXUAL TRENDS:

>> Living chastity according to your state of life <<

– If single, maintain sexual abstinence.

– If the vocation is celibacy, it is enough to live celibacy, that is, sexual abstinence.

FINALLY: If the person with homosexual tendencies lives chastity and strives to obey the other commandments of the Church, confessing frequently as directed by the holy church, he is as Christian as the pope, and he is on the right path to the way to Heaven. .

CAN A GAY-TENDED PERSON RECEIVE THE SACRAMENT OF MARRIAGE WITH A PERSON OF THE SAME SEX?

According to Church doctrine there can be no marriage between people of the same sex, because homosexual practice, or as it is called by the Church, Impure Sin against Nature, is considered as one of the four (4) Sins that cry out to Heaven and ask for revenge bye. Thus it is impossible for the church’s interpretation to change on this matter.

CAN A MAN WITH HOMOSEXUAL TENDENCIES RECEIVE THE SACRAMENT OF ORDER?

The Church, according to its rules and wisdom, cannot admit to the seminary and holy orders those who practice homosexuality, present homosexual tendencies (or as the church catechism refers: objectively disordered inclination) or who support the so-called GAY (LGBT) Culture. ).

The sins that cry out to Heaven and ask God for vengeance are four:

1st Voluntary Homicide;

2nd Impure sin against nature; (homosexual acts, bestiality, anal or oral sex even if heterosexual, etc.)

3rd Oppression of orphans and widows;

4th Not paying the salary to those who work.

Why is it said that these sins demand vengeance from God?

It is said that these sins demand vengeance from God, because the Holy Spirit says so, and because their malice is so serious and manifest that it provokes God himself to punish them with the most severe punishments.

