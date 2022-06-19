CBLOL 2022: RED and FURIA remain undefeated; Fla wins the first | lol

RED Canids Kalunga and FURIA remained undefeated in the 2nd Split of the 2022 Brazilian League of Legends Championship (CBLOL) by defeating, respectively, INTZ and Miners in the 3rd round of the qualifying phase, played this Saturday, at the Riot Games studio in Sao Paulo. Another highlight was the first victory of Flamengo Los Grandes, which defeated Liberty. KaBuM and paiN Gaming reached their second triumph.
Aegis, from RED Canids, celebrates victory against Miners in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022 — Photo: Cesar Galeão/Riot Games
Check the results of the 3rd round of the 2nd Split of CBLOL 2022:
In the opening game, KaBuM had a huge advantage against LOUD from the start, mainly thanks to the dominance of Taliyah’s midfielder Bruno “Hauz”. In the middle of the game, LOUD rehearsed a recovery and, in the 24th minute, got to start the baron. But, even having five players, against only three opponents, LOUD took the worst in the fight and lost the bonus. It was what the Ninjas needed to win.
CBLOL 2022: KaBuM beats LOUD in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split
In the second match, FURIA maintained its invincibility by defeating INTZ, in a tough duel. FURIA played remotely, from the team’s training center, and not in the CBLOL studio, due to Covid-19 cases on the team. INTZ sold the defeat dearly, playing a very balanced game and managing to lead the shares at certain times.
CBLOL 2022: FURIA beats INTZ in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split
Liberty 0 x 1 Flamengo Los Grandes
After two defeats in Week 1, Flamengo got their first victory by beating Liberty, in a balanced game, in which Taliyah’s midfielder Arthur “Tutsz” and Kayle’s top Rodrigo “Tay” stood out with great performances.
CBLOL 2022: Flamengo beats Liberty in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split
RED Canids Kalunga 1 x 0 Miners
In this Saturday’s fourth game, Miners took the lead, with an early game advantage, but RED Canids recovered and, little by little, gained the advantage, knocking down towers, making dragons and getting the better of the fights. Pack victory!
CBLOL 2022: RED Canids Kalunga defeats Miners in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split
In Saturday’s last game, Rensga started well, controlling the map better, but paiN Gaming soon took the lead, taking down towers and taking the dragon bonuses, which stopped the opponent’s momentum. The Traditionals closed at 31 minutes.
CBLOL 2022: paiN beats Rensga in the 3rd round of the 2nd Split