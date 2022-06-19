CDC authorizes application of Covid vaccine to 6-month-old babies in the US; application can start next week | vaccines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized this Saturday (18) that Babies 6 months and older get the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines. According to the Reuters news agency, immunization in this age group is likely to start next week in the United States.

Unanimously, all members of the CDC discussion panel were in favor of the decision. To formalize it, the director of the agency, Rochelle Walensky, must sign the release.

UPDATE: According to the Reuters news agency, at 4:39 pm this Saturday, the CDC endorsed the advisory panel’s recommendation, expanding vaccination eligibility for infants.

FDA, the ‘American Anvisa’, also released vaccine for babies

On Friday (17), the US Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an American health agency equivalent to Anvisa, had also approved the application of the vaccine in babies from 6 months.

at three doses manufactured by Pfizer can be applied in children aged 6 months to 4 years;

can be applied in and the two of Modern, in americans from 6 months to 5 years.

As in Brazil, children under 5 years of age have not yet been vaccinated in the United States.

‘Protection against serious cases’

Dr. Robert M. Califf, FDA commissioner, said in a statement that, “As we’ve seen with older age groups, we expect vaccines for younger children provide protection against the most serious outcomes of Covid-19, with hospitalization and death.”

In the United States, there is strong resistance to the immunization of children aged 5 to 11 years: less than 40% have taken the first dose. In Brazil, more than 80% of them are fully vaccinated. (see video below).