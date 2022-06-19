Check out 4 very profitable snack franchises to open in 2022

Are you looking to undertake, but still don’t know which area to invest your money in? Snack franchises can be a very advantageous solution. We separate 4 options that offer high profitability and a lot of security for your investment.

See too: The 10 cheapest and most profitable franchises to open in 2022 in Brazil

The best 4 snack franchises for you to open in your city

Check out the snack franchise options that are consolidated in the world and can yield enormous profitability.

1 – Bebelu Sandwiches

Bebelu is a chain that has more than 30 years of traditions and is present in 10 states of the country. According to the company, there are 60 stores spread throughout the national territory, and the headquarters are in Ceará, where the whole trajectory began.

To open a Bebelu Sandwiches unit, it is necessary to invest R$ 355 thousand.

2 – McDonald’s

Certainly, nothing safer and more profitable than opening a McDonald’s franchise in your city. Of course, this option is not for everyone, as the initial investment is around R4 2.67 million. In all, there are more than 2 thousand units spread across Brazil.

Undoubtedly, this is the leading snack franchise that exists in the entire world. There’s no way a McDonald’s store will go bankrupt, at least that’s what they say.

3 – Burger King

Since we’ve introduced McDonald’s, it’s worth mentioning its direct competitor: Burger King. The North American snack franchise is in a fierce dispute with its rival. In Brazil, there are already 1,300 units spread across the states.

To open a store, the entrepreneur needs to have the amount of R$ 2.9 thousand.

4 – Tockyards Angus Sandwich

The brand was one of the first to venture into the preparation of snacks with top quality meats. Of North American origin, the company is present in São Paulo, where it has 6 active units.

The initial investment is R$ 550,000, and the return takes place between 3 or 4 years.