check Saturday’s numbers

This June 18, the third draw of Caixa’s Millionaire 004 result will be held live on Youtube. The prize starts at R$ 10 million, without accumulation, with ten different prize tiers.

Millionaire Result Numbers 004

The numbers from the premiere of Caixa’s Millionaire 004 result, on June 18.

The numbers drawn were: 06 23 25 33 34 47

Clovers drawn: 1-2

More Millionaire how it works

+Milionária Federal, a new lottery modality promoted by Loterias Caixa, will offer a prize of at least R$10 million. The draws will only be on Saturdays, starting at 8 pm, and the first one is already scheduled for May 28.

Unlike other modalities, +Milionária Federal, as it works, has two different matrices of numbers: one that goes from 1 to 50, and another with clovers from 1 to 6. In each bet it is mandatory to indicate numbers both in matrix 1 and in two.

In relation to the first, an indication of at least 6 numbers will be required, and a maximum of 12. In the second matrix, the minimum will be 2, and the maximum will be all 6 numbers. The single bet, or minimum, has a unit value of R$6, and is the one composed of the indication of 6 numbers and 2 clovers. While the combined, or multiple, is different from the simple, through the possibilities of indication of allowed numbers and the maximum limits established for each matrix. Its value is determined by multiplying the number of single bets included in each combined bet.

Bets can now be placed at any lottery house, through the Loterias Caixa website or app. According to Caixa, it is also possible for the gambler to let the system choose the numbers for him, a tactic called “surprise”, or even to do the “stubborn”, which is a game method that allows the repetition of the same numbers in a sequence. up to 5 consecutive contests.

