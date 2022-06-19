Check the effects on gas price with ICMS reduction

Recently, President Jair Bolsonaro announced a plan to lower fuel prices in Brazil. The proposal is to eliminate the ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) on cooking gas and diesel, in addition to limiting the cost of Gasoline and ethanol. In this sense, some experts are saying that the measure can help reduce the price of cooking gas.

If you want to know more about the effects of ICMS reduction on gas pricejust continue reading this article

Find out if it is possible to reduce the price of gas with a new bill on ICMS

According to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the reduction in the value of the 13-kilogram cylinder can reach up to R$ 20 in some states, if the governors support the idea of ​​the PEC. For example, in Rio de Janeiro, the average price may drop from R$101.76 to R$90.79. The government’s Proposed Constitutional Amendment (PEC) also prevents the imposition of federal taxes (PIS/Cofins and Cide) on gasoline and ethanol.

Reducing the price of LPG and other fuels is at the discretion of the governors, as ICMS is a state program. In an attempt to persuade them, the Planalto Palace drew up a partial compensation plan in case of loss of revenue.

Thus, the first step to put the measure into practice is for the National Congress to approve a bill that would limit the ICMS levied on gasoline and other essential items to 17%.

Is it possible to have a decrease in the price of cooking gas?

According to the most recent data from the ANP, the most expensive 13 kg cylinder is in Rondônia (R$ 133.54). In the current situation, ICMS has a quota of 12%. Thus, it can be sold for R$ 120.06 (less R$ 13.48) with the reduction. However, the Brazilian Association of LP Gas Resellers Class Entities (Abragás) warns that it is impossible to predict when the “discount” would reach the final consumer.

This is because it is very difficult to know when this reduction will be passed on from distributors to retailers. Because competition in this industry is fierce, a retailer often communicates price changes to customers quickly.