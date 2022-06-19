China: the multiple crises that drive investors away from the country at a record pace

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on China: the multiple crises that drive investors away from the country at a record pace 6 Views

  • Atahualpa Amerise – @atareports
  • BBC News World

chino counts billets

Credit, Getty Images

Foreign investment was one of the pillars of the “economic miracle” in China, a country that in four decades lifted 850 million people out of poverty.

After the death of Mao Zedong in 1976, the more orthodox communism gave way to a pragmatic approach to economic development, and three years later the country opened its doors to foreign investment.

In the following decades, capital inflows grew exponentially, with Chinese GDP expanding at an average rate of over 9% per year.

But now that long-term trend has begun to reverse.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Congress wants to tax oil exports to curb fuel price readjustments

Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira, also announced that parliamentarians will approve a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved