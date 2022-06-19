Cicinho reveals that he trained drunk at Real and explains his disguise

Former side Cicinho, who played for Real Madrid, São Paulo, the Brazilian national team, revealed today (18) to EPTV that he has already been training drunk. The player also said that he used coffee and perfume to disguise and make perception difficult.

Cicinho, who is currently a commentator for SBT, has not been drinking for almost 10 years and said that the family had to intervene in the situation, as he was unable to manage the assets he owned.

“If you ask me if I’ve ever been to training drunk at Real: yes. And I drank coffee to take the breath off, bathe in perfume. Speaking of my profession, as a former professional football athlete, it was easy, I didn’t need money to get (drink). People were happy to give you everything in restaurants.”, he said.

Cicinho in action for Real Madrid Image: Getty Images

At the age of 41, Cicinho revealed to the produced documentary that he started drinking at the age of 13 and that he hit rock bottom at Roma, after a knee injury:

“I started drinking after training. I did the physiotherapy work, I came home around 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm and only stopped drinking at 4:00 am (in the morning). I fell into disrepute.”

On the companies and the drink, Cicinho proposed a reflection:

“Alcohol puts you around people who like that lifestyle, and people who truly love you are excluded, because when they put you up against the wall, saying your life isn’t cool, you don’t want to hear it.” .

Cicinho appeared in Botafogo-SP, passed through Atlético-MG and exploded in São Paulo. After the great phase in the São Paulo club, the side was hired by Real Madrid in the “Galactics” phase and arrived in the Brazilian team, playing in the 2006 World Cup, in Germany.