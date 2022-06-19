Civil Police open investigation to investigate deaths in shipwreck in Capitlio – Gerais

Cachoeiriha region, where the tragic sinking of a boat took place, with the death of two people (photo: TripAdivisor)

Chalana in Capitlio (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press) The Civil Police of Passos opened a police investigation to investigate – parallel to the investigation of the Navy – the sinking of a boat in Lake Furnas on Saturday night (18/6) and which killed two people. the information from the Civil Police delegate, Marcos Pimenta. The investigation will be conducted by the Piumhi police station.

The Civil Police was called and went to a marina, in Capitlio, where a boat of the chalana type partially capsized, causing the death of a 62-year-old man, born in Penpolis (SP), and a 22-year-old woman, born in Machado (MG). The expertise carried out the initial work on site. The necropsy will be performed today at the IML (Instituto Medico Legal) in Passos.

In a statement, Ameg (Association of Municipalities of Mdio Rio Grande) reported that a speedboat with 14 passengers on board had mechanical problems and asked for support from another vessel nearby to rescue the passengers. A boat with 10 passengers met the speedboat and, when the passengers were transshipped, the vessel could not bear the weight and capsized. The two people who died were under the boat, unable to get out and drowned.